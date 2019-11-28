Armed robbery at Peacehaven shop: woman left ‘shaken’

A Peacehaven shop owner has told how a woman member of staff could ‘barely speak’ when she was confronted by a robber with a knife.

A masked man went into Ashington Stores in Peacehaven on Monday (November 25), and demanded the woman member of staff hand over cash from the till.

Neel Shets, owner of Ashington Stores, Peacehaven. Picture: Peter Cripps

He threatened her with a knife, before grabbing hundreds of pounds and running out of the shop. The woman, who is in her 30s, was unhurt but shaken.

Shop owner Neel Shets, who lives above the shop, told the Express: “It was about 7pm – half an hour from closing and the member of staff was finishing off last bits when a man in a hoodie and mask walked in.

“He went up to her with a knife and asked her to hand over money from the till.

“She was so terrified. About £700 to £800 was taken within 30 seconds.

“When I came down she could barely speak – I couldn’t understand what she was saying. She was very shaken up.”

Mr Shets, who has owned the shop for five years, said the man had come in earlier that evening to ‘obviously suss the place out’. He said his eight-year-old daughter saw him and was now feeling scared.

“The man was quite confident,” he commented.

“It is the first time it has happened. Police are now investigating the CCTV. It is a loss – we are just a small local shop.”

Ashington Stores in Peacehaven. Picture: Peter Cripps

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Ashington Stores in Peacehaven at 7pm on Monday (November 25).

“A man went into the convenience store in Ashington Gardens and demanded the woman member of staff hand over cash from the till. He threatened her with a knife, before grabbing a quantity of cash and running out of the shop. She was unhurt but shaken.

“Police officers carried out a search but could not find the suspect, who was described as wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and had his face covered with a dark scarf, dark jogging bottoms with a reflective strip down the outside leg, dark trainers and gloves.

“Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information about the suspect are asked to report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report or ring 101 quoting serial 1168 of 25/11.”