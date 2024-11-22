Armed robbery in Polegate: Sussex Police appeal to identify men in connection with incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a robbery at a shop in Polegate and have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened at the Millfields Store in Station Road shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, November 18.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that two men entered the store and assaulted a shop worker. One of the suspects also made threats with a knife, and a small amount of cash was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a robbery at the Millfields Store in Station Road, Polegate, shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, November 18. Photo: Sussex Police

“The first suspect was described as being aged about 16 or 17, 5’7” or 5’8”, wearing a shiny black puffer-style coat, a face covering, black trousers and black trainers. The second suspect was described as being a similar age, 5’5” or 5’6”, wearing a black coat, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes running down the leg. They both left the area on foot via School Lane.

“Officers investigating have released CCTV images of the two men they wish to speak to. They are supporting the victim, and have also appealed for anyone in the area with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1087 of 18/11.”