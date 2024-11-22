Armed robbery in Polegate: Sussex Police appeal to identify men in connection with incident
Police said the incident happened at the Millfields Store in Station Road shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, November 18.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that two men entered the store and assaulted a shop worker. One of the suspects also made threats with a knife, and a small amount of cash was taken.
“The first suspect was described as being aged about 16 or 17, 5’7” or 5’8”, wearing a shiny black puffer-style coat, a face covering, black trousers and black trainers. The second suspect was described as being a similar age, 5’5” or 5’6”, wearing a black coat, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes running down the leg. They both left the area on foot via School Lane.
“Officers investigating have released CCTV images of the two men they wish to speak to. They are supporting the victim, and have also appealed for anyone in the area with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1087 of 18/11.”