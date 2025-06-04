‘Around £200 worth of damage’ caused to CCTV cameras on Newhaven Swing Bridge

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Jun 2025, 18:02 BST
Sussex Police are seeking to identify two people after ‘around £200 worth of damage’ was caused to the CCTV cameras on Newhaven Swing Bridge.

The force would like to speak to two people, pictured in this article, in connection with the incident which occurred at around 7pm on Monday (June 2).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify these two people?

“We’d like to speak to them in connection with damage caused to the CCTV cameras on Newhaven Swing Bridge on Monday, 2 June around 7pm.

“The suspects, believed to be in their 20s, were reported to have caused around £200 worth of damage.

“If you have any information, please call 101 or report it online, quoting crime reference 246 of 03/06.”

