Around £3,000 worth of jewellery taken in Worthing burglary

Officers said a property in Heene Road was burgled sometime between 10pm on Friday, July 8, and around 9.30am on Saturday, July 9.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Entry was forced into the house and items worth an estimated £3,000 were taken from a jewellery box. These included a diamond and opal engagement ring, a pearl drop on a nine-carat gold chain, a gold watch chain with gold masonic charm, a nine-carat gold ring with a pearl, a topaz and gold broach, several dress rings, a silver and enamel Scout badge, a diamond engagement ring, a set of silver cufflinks and a gold bracelet.

“Investigating officers are asking members of the public, and particularly pawnbrokers, to be aware and to get in touch if they see any items matching the descriptions above offered for sale.”

Officers said they are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the burglary.