Arrest after fight near Seaford Library as police cordon off scene

A person remains in custody following reports of a fight near Seaford Library this afternoon, police have confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called at 3.40pm to the fight near the library, where one person had received minor injuries.

Seaford incident 30-03-19

She said: "The investigation is in its early stages and one person has been arrested and is in police custody at this time.

"Further enquiries are being conducted in the area."

Footage of the scene shows a cordon in place around the library building.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting serial number 0794 of 30/03.