An arrest was made after a man 'appearing intoxicated' was seen 'attempting to steal items' from Hastings Odeon cinema, said Sussex Police.

A spokesperson said: "A man was arrested during routine daily patrols in Hastings.'

They added that a man was seen 'acting in an abusive and disorderly manner and appearing intoxicated'.

"He was followed to the Odeon, where he was seen attempting to steal items. He was subsequently arrested for being drunk and disorderly, as well as for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order," the spokesperson said.

The arrested man was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at court on June 25, said police.