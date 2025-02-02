An arrest was made after a report of man indecently exposing himself to two women in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have made an arrest following a report of a man indecently exposing himself to two women in Eastbourne.

“The incident occurred in on Thursday, January 30 when the victims were approached by a man while walking in Hyde Hollow. He exposed himself and then ran off towards the crematorium.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and been released on conditional bail following further enquiries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, which could help our investigation, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 686 of 30/01.”