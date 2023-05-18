A man has been arrested by Sussex Police after a 64-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road in Hassocks.

Officers found the man at 12.40am on Thursday (May 18) morning after concerns were raised for his welfare.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man from Hove has been arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident. Officers said he remains in custody at this time.

Police say enquires are ongoing and are appealing for any information, or anyone who saw the man in the area around that time.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured relevant dash cam footage in the vicinity of Clayton Hill.