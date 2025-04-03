Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arrest has been made amid reports a man was taking photos of children outside a school in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a man taking photos of children outside a school in Belfast Street. The incident was reported at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (April 2).

"Officers responded and searched the area, quickly locating a 21-year-old man from Hove who matched the suspect’s description,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was arrested on suspicion of recording under clothing without consent and for stalking, and he remains in custody at this time.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, issued a statement about the incident.

He said: "We understand that incidents like this cause significant concern in the community, and we want to reassure the public that this matter has been treated with the utmost seriousness.

"A full investigation was launched immediately, and a man was detained within 20 minutes of the initial report.

"Our officers continue to patrol the area to maintain a visible presence, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them or make a report."

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 834 of 02/04.