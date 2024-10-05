Arrest made after man 'exposed himself to women' in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made an arrest after a man was reported to have exposed himself to women in Eastbourne.

A 47-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of exposure, following incidents on September 25 in Green Street and Sunday, September 29 in Bay Pond Road, Sussex Police confirmed.

He has been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries, police said.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: "We recognise the concern that reports like this can raise within communities, and we want to reassure that a comprehensive investigation is well underway.

"A suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, and we are continuing to conduct several further enquiries.

"If anyone has witnessed suspicious behaviour, has information, or has footage that could aid the investigation, please report it to police."

You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 631 of 29/09.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org