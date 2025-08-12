Arrest made after report of indecent act outside Tesco Express in Eastbourne

An arrest has been made following a report of a man committing an indecent act outside a Tesco Express in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Eastbourne are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside the store in Grove Road on Sunday, July 27.

Sussex Police said the incident occurred at around 2.40pm and was reported to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 43-year-old man from Eastbourne.

Police in Eastbourne are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man committing an indecent act outside Tesco Express, Grove Road. Picture courtesy of Google

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue, the force added.

The suspect is described by Sussex Police as scruffy in appearance, with long black hair and a beard.

At the time, he was carrying a sleeping bag and wearing dark clothing, the force added.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that may assist the investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 758 of 27/07.