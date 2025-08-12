Arrest made after report of indecent act outside Tesco Express in Eastbourne

By Matt Pole
Published 12th Aug 2025, 18:39 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 18:42 BST
An arrest has been made following a report of a man committing an indecent act outside a Tesco Express in Eastbourne.

Police in Eastbourne are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside the store in Grove Road on Sunday, July 27.

Sussex Police said the incident occurred at around 2.40pm and was reported to police.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 43-year-old man from Eastbourne.

Police in Eastbourne are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man committing an indecent act outside Tesco Express, Grove Road. Picture courtesy of Google

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue, the force added.

The suspect is described by Sussex Police as scruffy in appearance, with long black hair and a beard.

At the time, he was carrying a sleeping bag and wearing dark clothing, the force added.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that may assist the investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 758 of 27/07.

