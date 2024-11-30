Arrest made after theft of luxury items from Boots in Hastings

Hastings Police have announced that a female was arrested and charged with stealing £186 worth of luxury items from Boots Priory Meadow in Hastings on Wednesday, November 27.

Police said the suspect ‘was located in Wellington Place after local officers patrolling the town centre were contacted’.

They said: “She was taken to Hastings Police station where she was charged with shoplifting. She is scheduled to appear in court on 18th December. The stolen goods were returned to Boots.”