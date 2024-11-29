Arrest made following drug dealing reports in East Sussex

Officers have arrested a man following drug dealing concerns in East Sussex.

On Wednesday (November 27), officers attended an address in Regency Square, Brighton, following reports of suspected drug dealing in the area. Sussex Police said a 57-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and with possession of a Class A drug.

He has been conditionally bailed while further enquiries in the area are undertaken, the force added.

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “There have been a number of reports concerning drug dealing in the Regency area, and we are aware of the concern this has caused in the local community.

Officers have arrested a Brighton man following drug dealing concerns in Regency and Clarence Square. Picture by Jon Rigby

“A man has now been arrested and a thorough investigation is underway.

“If you haven't reported but have information that could help us in our enquiries, we ask you contact police."

You can make reports to police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Alcatraz. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.