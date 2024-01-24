Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Everson is wanted for arrest after failing to appear at court and breaching the terms of her licence.

Everson, 38, was due to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9, charged with possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have said that she failed to appear and a warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

Katie Everson is wanted for arrest after failing to appear at court and breaching the terms of her licence. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson added: “Everson is also due to be recalled to prison for breaching the terms of her licence in relation to an earlier incident.

"She has strong links to Eastbourne and Worthing.