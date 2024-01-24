BREAKING

Arrest warrant issued for woman with links to Worthing and Eastbourne

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 38 year-old woman who has links to both Worthing and Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:10 GMT
Katie Everson is wanted for arrest after failing to appear at court and breaching the terms of her licence.

Everson, 38, was due to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9, charged with possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

Sussex Police have said that she failed to appear and a warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

Katie Everson is wanted for arrest after failing to appear at court and breaching the terms of her licence. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson added: “Everson is also due to be recalled to prison for breaching the terms of her licence in relation to an earlier incident.

"She has strong links to Eastbourne and Worthing.

"If you have any information to help locate her, call 999 quoting serial 1081 of 08/12.”