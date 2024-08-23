Arrests made after 15 hour negotiation in Eastbourne

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 19:34 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 19:35 BST
Three arrests were made following a 15 hour incident in Eastbourne, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

The arrests come after a ‘prolonged negotiation’ with two men on a roof earlier today (August 23) and following reports of an assault at an address in Crowborough at around 8pm yesterday.

Shortly after midnight today, officers attended attended an Eastbourne address to arrest a suspect in connection with the assault, when two men climbed onto the roof of a building in Green Street, Sussex Police said.

After negotiating with the pair for several hours, officers – including specialist negotiators – finally coaxed the men down from the roof at approximately 3pm.

Sussex Police

A 29-year-old man from Crowborough was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, obstruction of police and two counts of theft.

A 20-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage, obstruction of police, and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 54-year-old woman from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of police. All three remain in custody at this time.

Road closures were in place as a precaution to ensure that the incident was resolved safely.