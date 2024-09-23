Arrests made after Eastbourne nursery is burgled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An investigation is underway after a burglary was reported at a nursery in Rotherfield Avenue last Monday (September 16) at 11pm.
Multiple items were stolen from the premises, including a white nursery branded minibus and electronic devices, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Following police enquiries, two men from Eastbourne, aged 35 and 44, were arrested on Thursday (September 18) at an address in Midhurst Road, Eastbourne on suspicion of burglary and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.
"They have since been bailed with strict conditions while further enquiries are undertaken.
"We are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the nearby area on the night of the incident, or who has information to make a report to police.
"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 235 of 17/09.”