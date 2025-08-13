Arrests made after man in his 60s sustains serious injuries in East Sussex restaurant attack
Officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf'ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton, at around 3.30am on August 2.
Sussex Police said a man in his 60s was found with serious injuries, and ambulance attended the scene.
He was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.
Sussex Police said three men, aged 19, 27 and 30, were arrested inside the premises on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Following further enquiries, the 19-year-old has since been released without charge.
Sussex Police said the other two men have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.
Police are wanting to speak with a further person in connection with enquiries, and ask that if you recognise the man in the image, you contact police.
You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 172 of 02/08.