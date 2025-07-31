Arrests made after women injured by glass bottle in East Sussex
Officers responded to the incident on Saturday (July 26), at around 6pm, after the victims were reportedly hit by a glass bottle in Grand Parade, Brighton.
Prior to this, it was said that two men were fighting with each other near to the junction of Kingswood Street.
Sussex Police said the women, aged 29 and 41, were sitting nearby when it was reported that a bottle was thrown by one of the men.
The force said the bottle hit one woman on the head, and glass shards caused further serious injuries to the second woman.
Following a search of the area, officers arrested a 57-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and theft. He has since been bailed, the force added.
On Wednesday morning (July 30), officers engaged with a person who had climbed onto a building in Blaker Street.
Sussex Police said a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
He has since been bailed and further enquiries surrounding the incident are underway.
If you have any information to report which could to assist the investigation, you can contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 265 of 30/07.