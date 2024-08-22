Arrests made and stolen motorcycles recovered in Newhaven and Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people haven been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike as police recover the stolen vehicles in Newhaven and Eastbourne.

On Wednesday, August 21, officers from Sussex Police were alerted to a possible stolen motorcycle in Newhaven.

They located a white Triumph motorcycle, and a suspect ran from officers, police confirmed.

Police said that officers pursued on foot, and thanks to the help of a member of the public, a 17-year-old was detained in Newhaven.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of offences including theft of a motor vehicle.

A second man in Newhaven was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at a later stage.

Both have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Then on Wednesday officers from our Roads Policing Unit pursued a suspected stolen motorcycle in Eastbourne, which was later returned to its owner.

Chief Inspector Andrew Nicklin said: “We are taking action and are focussed on this issue, making two arrests and recovering two motorbikes yesterday alone.

“We appreciate the ongoing impact that theft of motorcycles can have for owners and the potential resulting anti-social behaviour in our communities from people riding stolen vehicles.

“The majority of vehicles stolen are returned to owners, but we need the public’s help to deter and prevent further crimes.

“We encourage everyone to report vehicle thefts and provide information about these incidents to support our work, quoting Operation Portman.

“We are determined to catch offenders and hold those committing these offences to account.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, in an emergency call 999.