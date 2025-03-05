Arrests made following reports of burglaries in Burgess Hill and Hurstpierpoint
Sussex Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and to help prevent any further offences.
It follows reports of a series of burglaries in the area in recent weeks, including vehicles being stolen.
Sussex Police continue to urge residents to be vigilant and extra careful with home security where car keys are visible.
Please make all efforts to secure keys in a safe place.
Officers made arrests following the recovery of stolen property, and Sussex Police can confirm that four arrests have been made, including an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy.
They have been bailed with strict conditions, pending further investigation.
District Commander Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: “Our uniformed presence will increase in these areas, with NPT colleagues carrying out directed patrols working closely with CID detectives on investigations.
“We will use all options available to us, including surveillance to bring these offenders to justice and to ensure Mid Sussex remains a safe place to live.
“Anyone impacted by these crimes or with information about the burglaries is asked to report it to us by calling 101 and quote Operation Denim.”
Further crime prevention advice is available on our website here https://orlo.uk/UKJ2l.