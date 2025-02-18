Arrests made for possession of an offensive weapon and drugs and shoplifting in Crawley
Arrests have been made for possession of an offensive weapon and drugs and shoplifting in Crawley.
Sussex Police said the arrests were made on Saturday evening (February 15) while officers were conducting patrols in the town.
Both suspects have been charged to court, the force added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Whilst officers were conducting patrols on Saturday evening in #Crawley, arrests were made for possession of an offensive weapon and drugs, another for theft- shoplifting. Both suspects have been charged to court.
“Officers engaged with local businesses and the public whilst out.
“Did you see us? Thank you to all those that spoke with us, hope you have a good evening.”