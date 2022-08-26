Arrests made in connection with Eastbourne motorcycle thefts

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said they have been conducting enquiries into identifying suspects and tracing stolen vehicles following a number of thefts which were reported by residents.

Eastbourne’s Inspector Taylor said: “Thanks to the hard work of local officers, we have now identified and arrested four people within the last 48 hours.

“So far two have been charged with seven offences relating to the recent thefts of motorcycles in the Eastbourne area, namely in and around the Langney area.

“Officers continue to work hard to identify and trace further suspects and offences; and I thank members of the community for relaying information to us that they have seen on social media.”