Arrests made in Eastbourne for robbery, assault and drug possession
Police said more than 10 arrests were made across Eastbourne last week (November 7-11) for offences including robbery, assault and drug possession.
A number of patrols were carried out across the town, including in the town centre, following reports of late evening anti-social behaviour, according to officers.
On Friday, November 11, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Already this week 12 arrests have been made across the Eastbourne district for offences including robbery, wanted on warrant, drink driving, assault, ABH and drug possession.”
