Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Arrests made in Eastbourne for robbery, assault and drug possession

Police said more than 10 arrests were made across Eastbourne last week (November 7-11) for offences including robbery, assault and drug possession.

By Jacob Panons
5 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 6:51pm

A number of patrols were carried out across the town, including in the town centre, following reports of late evening anti-social behaviour, according to officers.

On Friday, November 11, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Already this week 12 arrests have been made across the Eastbourne district for offences including robbery, wanted on warrant, drink driving, assault, ABH and drug possession.”

Police can be contacted at any hour online or by calling 101 for non-emergencies. Always call 999 in an emergency/crime in action.

Most Popular

Sussex Police

Advertisement

Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Pictures: Eastbourne house with pool listed with guide price of £950,000-£1,000,000

Person rescued after being trapped in vehicle following Eastbourne collision

Eastbourne residents awoken to man trying to enter property through window