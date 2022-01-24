Arrests made in Wealden for assault and criminal damage

Police said arrests were also made for assault and ABH.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background.

“If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001

“You’re not to blame for what’s happening. You’re not alone.

“You can report it to us or, if you’re not ready to speak to the police, you can contact support organisations who will help you, search ‘SafeSpace Sussex’ online for a list of local organisations.”