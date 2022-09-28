Arrests made in Wealden for burglary, harassment and drink driving

Officers said motorists ordered to appear in court on suspicion of having committed a drink or drug driving offence will also have their names and details published online and be made available to the media as a deterrent to others.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “If you're found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, you can expect to receive a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine, an automatic driving ban of at least one year – three years if you have been convicted twice in 10 years.

“Other problems you may face include an endorsement on your driving license for 11 years, an increased insurance premium.”

Sussex Police

