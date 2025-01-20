Arson at Worthing flats spark police appeal - statement says 'other incidents are linked'

FIRE SET (4TH TIME) AT VICTORIA COURT , CLIFTON RD WORTHING

There has been another incident at a block of flats in Worthing.

Photos from a Freelance Sussex Photographer show the police on the scene of a reported fire on Victoria Court, Clifton Road, Worthing.

This is now the fourth incident related to the block of flats.

Worthing residents were evacuated from a block of flats after a fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately on Thursday, January 9.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 4.07am we responded to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Clifton Road, Worthing.

"Fire crews found that there had been a small fire, which was out upon their arrival.

"Crews ventilated the property before leaving shortly after.

"Sussex Police are investigating this incident as the fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a small fire at a block of flats in Clifton Road, Worthing, at about 4am on Friday, January 17.

"The incident is being treated as arson, and we are aware of other reports at this address which are being treated as linked.

"No one was hurt and the fire was extinguished without the need for the building to be evacuated.

"Officers are investigating, and anyone with information, including CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage in the area at the time is asked to come forward.”

The force added that information can be reported to them online or by calling call 101 and quoting serial 114 of 17.01.