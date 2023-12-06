A Sussex Police officer is due in court following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old man, the IOPC has confirmed.

The IOPC said Arthur Hölscher-Ermert died after he was hit by a Sussex Police car in Peacehaven on the evening of April 30, 2022.

The IOPC said that the officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will face one charge of causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 9, 2024.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We began our investigation on 1 May 2022 after we received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police. We completed our investigation in April 2023 and then prepared a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which has today (Tuesday, December 5) authorised the charge. The CPS has decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”