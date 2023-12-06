Arthur Hölscher-Ermert death: Sussex police officer due in court after Peacehaven collision
The IOPC said Arthur Hölscher-Ermert died after he was hit by a Sussex Police car in Peacehaven on the evening of April 30, 2022.
The IOPC said that the officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will face one charge of causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 9, 2024.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “We began our investigation on 1 May 2022 after we received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police. We completed our investigation in April 2023 and then prepared a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which has today (Tuesday, December 5) authorised the charge. The CPS has decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.
“Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”
The IOPC has urged people not to report, comment on, or share information online that could prejudice proceedings.