With schools breaking up for the summer holidays, Adur and Worthing Police said it would be ‘increasing patrols’ in and around the open spaces and towns across the districts ‘to prevent and detect’ youth anti-social behaviour.

Arun Police has a similar plan in place.

A spokesperson for the force said: “PCSOs have been out patrolling across the Arun district in Bognor and Littlehampton this week to deter anti-social behaviour.

“These areas include: Barnham Road, Barnham; Yapton; Morrisons car park; Bognor train station; Hedge End Woods; King George V Playing Fields; Arundel Co-op; Rustington Sainsbury's; Littlehampton seafront; Mariners Quay and Rustington seafront

"You can report incidents of anti-social behaviour via 101 or online.”

Sussex Police said anti-social behaviour ‘takes many forms’ – from aggressive, noisy or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs, abandoned cars or animals.

“If you’ve witnessed anti-social behaviour, please report it to us,” police said.

"Your neighbourhood can be an area where you live, work, or visit often.”

1 . Arun anti-social behaviour Work is underway to ‘deter anti-social behaviour’ in the Arun district – and the police have revealed which areas have been targeted so far.Photo: Arun Police

