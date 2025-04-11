Arun Council issues warning after reports of deliberate fires in the district
A spokesperson for the council said staff have recently needed to clear a site where people were deliberately attempting to set fire to various items of rubbish, and that this was not an isolated incident.
"The consequences of deliberating starting a fire are probably not thought of and what some may think is a 'bit of fun' could lead to endangering life and ultimately a prison sentence,” a spokesperson said.
Last month was one of the driest on record for 60 years, which makes it easier for flames to spread, as dry vegetation catches fire more quickly, they explained.
It is also an offence to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property which could belong to another without a lawful excuse. There is no fixed penalty, but it can range from a maximum of life imprisonment for arson with intent to endanger life, to imprisonment for up to eight years for basic arson (no risk to life).
"If you witness any such anti-social behaviour, firstly call 999 and ask for the fire service.”