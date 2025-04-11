Arun Council issues warning after reports of deliberate fires in the district

Image: Pixabay

Arun District Council has issued a warning after regular reports of attempts by residents to start fires.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the council said staff have recently needed to clear a site where people were deliberately attempting to set fire to various items of rubbish, and that this was not an isolated incident.

"The consequences of deliberating starting a fire are probably not thought of and what some may think is a 'bit of fun' could lead to endangering life and ultimately a prison sentence,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month was one of the driest on record for 60 years, which makes it easier for flames to spread, as dry vegetation catches fire more quickly, they explained.

It is also an offence to intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property which could belong to another without a lawful excuse. There is no fixed penalty, but it can range from a maximum of life imprisonment for arson with intent to endanger life, to imprisonment for up to eight years for basic arson (no risk to life).

"If you witness any such anti-social behaviour, firstly call 999 and ask for the fire service.”