Arun Police seize e-scooter after increase in 'illegal and dangerous use of electric bikes and e-scooters in public areas'

Arun Police said officers seized an e-scooter after an ‘increase in illegal and dangerous use of electric bikes and e-scooters in public areas’.

A spokesperson for Arun Police said: "Officers from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team recently seized an e-scooter under S.165 of the Road Traffic Act.

“We are increasingly seeing the illegal and dangerous use of electric bikes and e-scooters in public areas, including roads, pavements, and pedestrian zones.

“Many of these vehicles are not road legal, uninsured, and are often ridden without helmets or proper training—putting both the riders and the public at risk.”

Sussex Police have also issued advice to owners of e-scooters.

A spokesperson said: "E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988, meaning that the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters

“It is illegal to use a privately owed e-scooter on the road or in public spaces, such as parks, street pavements, and shopping centres. If you own an e-scooter, you can ONLY use it in on private land, such as in a garden, but you must have the permission of the landowner to do so

“If you use a privately-owned e-scooter in public, you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for having no insurance

“Only electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) are classed as road legal, and can be used without a licence or insurance if you're 14 or over, but they must have pedals that you can use to propel it, must have an electric motor that can run continuously at a maximum power of no more than 250 watts and must have no electrical assistance once you reach 15.5 miles per hour (mph).

“If your electric bike fails to meet any of these requirements, it needs to be taxed and insured as either a motorcycle or moped.”