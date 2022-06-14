Lucy Fensom, 51, who lives and works in Arundel, said she saw a ‘suspicious’ man near Swanbourne Lake, in Mill Road, last month.

“He had about 12 ducks around him, two geese and a pheasant,” Lucy said. “I saw him bend down and grab I don’t know how many ducks. I couldn’t just ignore it. There was no one I could call except the police.’

Lucy dialled 999 and said the police were ‘really good’, with officers sent to the scene within 15 minutes.

Mallards in Swanbourne Lake, Arundel. Photo by Derek Martin Photography DM2022109a

Sussex Police confirmed a report of wildlife being ‘loaded into’ a vehicle had been received, with a spokesman adding a vehicle was searched with ‘no animals found within it’.

Self-confessed animal-lover Lucy said said the incident came after she had noticed a male duck wandering around looking ‘really distressed’

She said: “I have come to know so many of the ducks. There is one particular pair, a male and female. They were always together. One morning, I only saw the male. The female had gone.

“He was waddling up and down that area, crossing the road backwards and forwards, quacking. It was so heart-breaking to see but I was powerless to do anything.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (as amended) states that all wild birds are protected and usually cannot be killed or taken except under licence.

"I have been told a pair of geese at the castle are reluctant to leave. It’s like something has happened and they are very wary."

The gov.uk website says: “You must not; intentionally kill, injure or take any wild bird; intentionally damage, destroy or take the nest of any wild bird while it is in use or being built - nests of golden eagles, white tailed eagles and ospreys are protected all year round; intentionally destroy an egg of any wild bird; intentionally or recklessly disturb certain wild birds or their dependent young while they are at or near to an active nest site or kill or take huntable birds during the close season for that species.”