There have been reports of vandalism on signs warning of new parking charges at Ashdown Forest this week.

People in the area said some of the signs were seen defaced with black spray paint this morning (Thursday, November 24).

James Adler, chief executive of Ashdown Forest said he has told the Rural Crime team at Sussex Police about the vandalism and will work with them to monitor the car parks.

He said: “The vandalism of some of the car park information signs is so deeply sad.

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest have urged visitors who see anyone vandalising signs to call the police.

“Whilst we recognise that a payment scheme will never be universally popular, we hope that visitors will notice the improvements to the Forest over the coming months and years as the funding allows repairs and enhancements. It is a great shame that some of the funding that visitors to the Forest have so kindly contributed via their car park payments will need to be used to repair the actions from just a small number of individuals. This diverts some of the vital funds from other, important work that will benefit every visitor.”

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest have urged visitors who see anyone vandalising signs to call the police. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.