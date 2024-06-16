Assault in Crawley: 56-year-old woman taken to hospital with serious injuries, say Sussex Police
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Crawley.
Police said officers were called to an incident involving two women in Friary Way on March 4.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the unprovoked assault by another unknown woman. Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 772 of 04/03.”