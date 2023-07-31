NationalWorldTV
Assault in Crawley: Man presented at hospital with injuries 'consistent with a stabbing'

Sussex Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted in the Broadfield area of Crawley.
By Matt Pole
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

Police said a 42-year-old man presented at Crawley Hospital at 8.40am on June 25 with an injury ‘consistent with a stabbing’.

It is believed the incident took place at about 7.40am in Fennel Crescent, Sussex Police added.

Police said the victim reported being approached and assaulted by a man riding a motorcycle who then left the scene.

Sussex Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted in the Broadfield area of Crawley. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted in the Broadfield area of Crawley. Picture by Jon Rigby
The suspect is described as a skinny white man in his late teens or early 20s, with blond hair, 5’7”, wearing a light coloured long sleeve top and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant CCTV or information to come forward.

“This was a distressing incident for the victim, but we believe this was an isolated incident that does not pose a risk to the wider community.

“Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or 101, and quote serial 407 of 25/06.”