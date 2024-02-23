Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to an alleged assault near Nokes Court, Commonwealth Drive at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, February 21.

It is reported five suspects in a black saloon car approached a man and attacked him, before fleeing the scene. Sussex Police said the car was abandoned,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a disturbance outside an address in Crawley. Picture by Jon Rigby

Witnesses and anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell footage is urged to report to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 737 of 21/02.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.