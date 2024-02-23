Assault in Crawley: Man reportedly attacked by suspects in black saloon car
Officers were called to an alleged assault near Nokes Court, Commonwealth Drive at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, February 21.
It is reported five suspects in a black saloon car approached a man and attacked him, before fleeing the scene. Sussex Police said the car was abandoned,.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident.
Witnesses and anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell footage is urged to report to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 737 of 21/02.
