Sussex Police said detectives investigating an assault in Crawley have identified a man they wish to speak with.

Police said the man may have information that could assist them with their enquires, following the incident outside a Co-op in Dorsten Square that took place between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Friday, January 6.

A police spokesperson said: “He is described as being in his early 30s, around 5’10” tall, with ginger hair and had freckles on his face. He was wearing a thick, blue winter coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and blue training shoes.”

Sussex Police said they want to speak to a man following an assault outside the Co-op in Dorsten Square, Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police

The police spokesperson continued: “Before the assault the victim, a 27-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man who was antagonising him. The victim ignored the comments from the suspect and walked into store. After leaving the store the victim was again approached by the suspect who dragged him around the corner and assaulted him.

“As a result of the assault the victim sustained major but non-life threatening or life-changing injuries. Officers would also like to speak with two men who engaged with the suspect following the assault.”

Police said they would like to speak with a man who alerted the shop assistant to the assault.

Anyone with information can report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial number 1257 of 06/01.

