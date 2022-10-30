Assault in Crawley: Sussex Police investigating incident after woman found in ‘distressed state’

Police said the victim, a local woman in her 30s, was discovered in a distressed state in Worth Park Avenue, Pound Hill, around 4am on Sunday, October 30.

She has since been taken to a place of safety and is receiving support from specially trained officers, Sussex Police added.

The scene was secured for forensics investigations and enquiries are ongoing, police added.

Sussex Police said a woman in her 30s was discovered in a distressed state in Worth Park Avenue, Pound Hill, around 4am on Sunday, October 30. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

Anyone who saw what happened, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 246 of 30/10.

