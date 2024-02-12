Assault in East Grinstead: Sussex Police want to speak to three men in connection with incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the incident took place on December 9 2023.

Police received a report of a man in distress in London Road at around 12.30am. The incident is believed to have taken place between King Street and London Road, Sussex Police added.

If you recognise them, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting 034 of 09/12.

Sussex Police would like to speak to these men in connection with an assault in East Grinstead on December 9, 2023. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

