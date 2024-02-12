Assault in East Grinstead: Sussex Police want to speak to three men in connection with incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the incident took place on December 9 2023.
Police received a report of a man in distress in London Road at around 12.30am. The incident is believed to have taken place between King Street and London Road, Sussex Police added.
If you recognise them, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting 034 of 09/12.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.