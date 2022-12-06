Assault in Horsham: Sussex Police appealing for witnesses following assault by group of teenagers

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault by a group of teenagers in Horsham, Sussex Police has reported.

Sussex Police said the incident occurred at around 9pm on Monday, November 19 near Spooners Road.

Police said three teenagers were chased by a group of six teenager boys near to the Roffey Sports and Social Club.

The suspects are alleged to have threatened the victims with an imitation firearm, Sussex Police added.

Police said the first suspect, who is thought to have been in possession of the firearm, is described as being around 5’9” around 14-15 years old and was wearing a black balaclava, a black puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is described as being shorter and younger than the first suspect with blond hair and was also wearing a black puffer coat, police added.

Sussex Police said a third suspect is described as being stocky, around 5’8” aged about 14-years-old and was also wearing a black puffer jacket and was wearing a black balaclava.

A fourth suspect is described as being older and significantly taller than the others in the group, Sussex Police added. Police said he was wearing a backpack, a hooded jumper and was riding a dark blue or black Carrera Vengeance.

Anyone with information which could help Sussex Police officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1254 of 19/11.