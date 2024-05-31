Police said the incident happened on May 17 in the Montague Street area, and at the junction of Shelley Road and Gratwicke Road.

A 25-year-old man who was riding a bicycle reported being ‘approached and assaulted by a group of men’, police added.

Sussex Police said he required hospital treatment after the incident.

Officers believe the incident happened at about 10pm.

They have issued CCTV images of four men they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

The first man had short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark jacket and light coloured hooded top, blue jeans and grey trainers.

The second man wore a dark baseball cap with a white logo, beige shirt, grey jogging shorts and white trainers.

The third man had short blond hair and wore a dark jacket, trousers and white trainers.

The fourth man had short hair and wore a dark jacket, blue jeans and trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage in the area at the time is asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1554 of 17/05.

