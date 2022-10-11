Assault outside Crawley kebab shop: Do you recognise this man and woman?
Sussex Police would like to speak to a man and a woman in relation to an assault that took place outside Best Kebab in High Street, Crawley, around 1:55am on Friday, July 29.
Police said the victim was punched by an unknown man and suffered facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Investigating officers believe the man and woman pictured could help with their ongoing enquiries and are keen to identify them, Sussex Police added.
If you recognise them, or have any other information relating to the assault, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 134 of 29/07.
Most Popular
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.