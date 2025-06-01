Police are appealing to the public after a report of an assault outside a West Sussex pub.

Police are appealing to the public after a report of an assault outside a West Sussex pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Spokesperson for Sussex Police read: “Police investigating a report of an assault outside a pub in Burgess Hill are looking to identify these two people.

"A 47-year-old man suffered significant injuries after being assaulted at around 4.30pm on 17 April, outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers would like to speak to the two males pictured here as part of their enquiries.

"If you recognise them or can help with the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 993 of 17/04.”