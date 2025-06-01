Assault outside of West Sussex pub sparks police appeal
Police are appealing to the public after a report of an assault outside a West Sussex pub.
A Spokesperson for Sussex Police read: “Police investigating a report of an assault outside a pub in Burgess Hill are looking to identify these two people.
"A 47-year-old man suffered significant injuries after being assaulted at around 4.30pm on 17 April, outside the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road.
"Officers would like to speak to the two males pictured here as part of their enquiries.
"If you recognise them or can help with the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 993 of 17/04.”