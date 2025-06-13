Assault revealed as leading cause of Sussex Police officer injuries while on duty as figure hits three-year-high

Sussex Police has seen a concerning rise in the number of police officers injured while on duty, with the figure now the highest it has been in three years.

The most common cause of Sussex Police officer injuries are from assaults, which have risen by 49 per cent since 2022.

According to the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) which represents police officers, forces are being ‘pushed to breaking point and enough is enough’.

New data obtained by Accident at Work Claim UK through Freedom of Information requests reveals that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 2,283 Sussex Police officer injuries were recorded.

The leading cause of injury while on duty is assault, accounting for 1,129 cases (49%) since 2022.

Injuries during restraint or struggle were the second most common, resulting in 296 incidents.

Other injury causes included; road traffic collisions, injuries for an animal and being hit by a moving object.

A total of 816 Sussex officer injuries were recorded in 2024, a 21 per cent increase from 2022 when 677 injuries were logged.

The figures underline a rising trend in officer harm that has sparked renewed calls for improved workplace safety measures and support services.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Assaults on police officers and staff continue to rise, with a six percent increase over the past 12 months.

“Fortunately, more serious assaults resulting in injury remain less common but even in cases where there is no physical injury, there may still be a lasting impact on officers and their families.

“We have charged a higher proportion of these offences over the past two years and will continue to take a robust stance whenever it is proportionate and appropriate.

“Our officers play a vital role in maintaining law and order and are often faced with dynamic and challenging situations to keep the public safe.

“But behind every uniform is a human being, and it should not be considered ‘part of the job’ to be assaulted.

“We are fortunate to have a committed force of officers who signed up to protect vulnerable people and make our towns and communities a safer place; they did not sign up to be assaulted, insulted or abused or, as experienced by some colleagues, to be the victims of hate crime.

“While the vast majority of people in Sussex are fully supportive of our officers and our force, there is a small minority who seem to think the law does not apply to them.

“Whatever the circumstances, there is absolutely no excuse to assault a police officer, and anyone found guilty of committing such an offence should expect to face the consequences.

“We continue to work closely with partners including the Police Federation to ensure when assaults on officers do occur, they are supported and seen as the ‘victims of crime’ that they are.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has recently reiterated the commitment of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to prosecuting offences against emergency workers appropriately and robustly and we will work closely with them to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“As part of Operation Hampshire, we also have the ability to effectively monitor the number of assaults on officers, which enables us to identify any training requirements, provide suitable occupational health, and ultimately aim to reduce the number of assaults on our officers.”

Last month (May 6) the PFEW launched the ‘Copped Enough Campaign’ in the fight it says, for police officers’ right to fair pay, safe conditions, and respect.

“Thirty-two officers are violently assaulted every day - and the numbers are rising, “ a PFEW spokesperson said.

“The police officers who protect communities are being pushed to breaking point. Real-terms pay cuts of up to 21%, rising assaults, daily trauma and risk, they run towards danger - but their pay doesn’t cover running a household. Enough is enough.”

Recent assaults on police and prison officers, including the attack on three prison officers at the high-risk security prison, HMP Franklin in County Durham, has increased national scrutiny into the safety of frontline officers.

On Saturday, April 5, Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi reportedly threw hot cooking oil over prison officers and used “home-made weapons” to stab them, according to the Prison Officers’ Association (POA).

More recently, on Thursday, May 8, convicted Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana, allegedly launched an attack from his cell at HMP Belmarsh. He is reported to have heated water using a kettle in his room which was then thrown at an officer.

The spate of attacks has prompted a wider debate about police and prison officer assaults and job-related hazards.

Local figures from Sussex Police are in line with the national landscape and reaffirm the need for ongoing discussions about frontline safety, duty of care, and the challenges of policing currently in the UK.

