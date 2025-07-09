Assaults against staff rise at Lewes Prison but report says living conditions have improved

A report has found that assaults against Lewes Prison staff have risen over the past year despite improved living conditions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) published its annual report for 2024/25 on Tuesday, July 8, saying there had been continued concerns about safety at HMP Lewes.

The IMB announced that prisoner assaults against staff rose by 15 per cent, with 79 incidents, while prisoner self-harm rose by five per cent to 651 cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the IMB clarified that the rate of increase of self-harm incidents had slowed and said most of these are ‘low in severity’.

A report said assaults against staff at Lewes Prison have risen over the past year. Photo by Peter Cripps

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are pleased the IMB has recognised the progress being made at HMP Lewes. But we know more needs to be done, and are ramping up efforts to tackle the root causes of violence including through landmark sentencing reforms to reduce pressure on our prisons.”

IMB Lewes vice-chair Nick Fairclough, said: “We welcome the clear evidence that the prison has become a better place compared with this time last year. Time out of cell has increased significantly for most prisoners and the physical environment is improving.”

The IMB said it recognised the work of the prison’s leadership and staff to make this change to prisoners’ time out of the cell and sustain it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fairclough continued: “All of this is undoubtedly good for the wellbeing of the prison community and the Board notes the general improvement in the atmosphere across the establishment.”

The Independent Monitoring Board said there have been continued concerns about safety at HMP Lewes. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mr Fairclough said the IMB is still concerned about high levels of violence and rates of prisoner self-harm, but welcomed ‘some recent signs of improvement’.

The report also found that prisoner-on-prisoner violence fell by 16 per cent, with 194 incidents, and said drugs, weapons and mobile phones are ‘too readily available’. It said there was a 25 per cent increase in the number of incidents (721 cases) when officers felt they had to use force against prisoners. The report added that some areas of the prison are not covered by CCTV, which could pose a risk to staff and prisoners.

Mr Fairclough said: “Our monitoring suggests that greater mental health service provision and support for prisoners in mental health distress could help bring about further reductions to levels of violence and-self harm. In particular we call for an increase in specialist psychiatry within the prison and for greater provision of secure mental health facilities nationally, reducing the time that prisoners in need of such accommodation might be forced to wait before transfer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board added that there was, in effect, no psychiatrist in the prison for most of summer 2024.

The IMB said the prison’s improvements have been achieved despite increases in the prison population over the year, saying that at times HMP Lewes was ‘effectively full’. It said the prison also dealt with increased numbers of remand and short-term recall prisoners.

The Board also said standards of cleanliness across the wings were higher while the condition of some cells and communal areas were improved thanks to ‘a programme of refurbishment and redecoration work done by prisoners themselves’.

The IMB added that most wings at HMP Lewes were built almost 200 years ago so ‘considerable added investment’ is needed to support good living and working standards. The IMB said there had been problems with heating and hot water supply, which resulted in ‘unacceptably hot or cold conditions’ at times. The Board welcomed improvements in the quality of the prison’s resettlement services.