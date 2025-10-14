Assaults, blackmail, robbery - 19 arrests made in Hastings and Rother weekend patrols

Hastings and Rother police officers made 19 arrests during their weekend patrols (October 11-12).

A spokesperson said: "This weekend saw a proactive and robust policing response across Hastings and Rother, resulting in 19 arrests linked to a range of offences.

"A man was arrested for shoplifting. During enquiries, it was discovered that the woman accompanying him had provided false details. She was subsequently identified as wanted by Essex Police for failing to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in relation to an assault and was also arrested. While awaiting transport for the first suspect, officers identified another male in the vicinity who was wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear in court following a breach of a Community Protection Notice. He too was arrested."

They added: "Additional arrests over the weekend included: 8 for assault; 1 for blackmail; 1 for robbery; 1 for stalking; 1 for criminal damage.

Hastings and Rother police officers made 19 arrests during their weekend patrols. Pic: Hastings Police

"Daily and evening patrols continue across our towns, with officers maintaining a visible presence. We remain committed to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour head-on, ensuring swift action is taken against those who pose a risk to our communities."

