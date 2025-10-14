Hastings and Rother police officers made 19 arrests during their weekend patrols (October 11-12).

"A man was arrested for shoplifting. During enquiries, it was discovered that the woman accompanying him had provided false details. She was subsequently identified as wanted by Essex Police for failing to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in relation to an assault and was also arrested. While awaiting transport for the first suspect, officers identified another male in the vicinity who was wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear in court following a breach of a Community Protection Notice. He too was arrested."