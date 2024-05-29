Attempted break-in at Cowfold: Sussex Police want to speak to man seen in image
Sussex Police have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.
Police said they are appealing for information following reports of an attempted break-in at an address in Thornden, Cowfold.
Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, May 21, between 12pm and 1pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak with the man seen in the image as he may be able to assist with police enquiries. If you have any information to report, or can help identifying the man photographed, we urge you to come forward. You can contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 889 of 21/05.”