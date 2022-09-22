Attempted burglary at Eastbourne seafront property

Officers said at around 4pm on Saturday, September 17, an unknown male was seen on the homeowner’s security cameras attempting to enter their property in Royal Parade by trying the door handles.

Police have described the man as in his 50's, 5'8, slightly overweight, with brown slicked back hair, no facial hair, wearing glasses, a blue sweatshirt, grey jacket with stripped lines down the arms and light grey trousers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “No entry was gained and the male left the property.

Sussex Police

“We are pleased to report there have been no further residential burglaries reported in Eastbourne for the period 17-22 September 2022.”