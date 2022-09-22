Attempted burglary at Eastbourne seafront property
An attempted burglary has been reported at a property on Eastbourne seafront, according to police.
Officers said at around 4pm on Saturday, September 17, an unknown male was seen on the homeowner’s security cameras attempting to enter their property in Royal Parade by trying the door handles.
Police have described the man as in his 50's, 5'8, slightly overweight, with brown slicked back hair, no facial hair, wearing glasses, a blue sweatshirt, grey jacket with stripped lines down the arms and light grey trousers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “No entry was gained and the male left the property.
“We are pleased to report there have been no further residential burglaries reported in Eastbourne for the period 17-22 September 2022.”
Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.