Attempted burglary reported at Eastbourne address

According to officers the incident happened at around 11.30pm on Monday, August 22, at a property off Midhurst Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Unknown individual/s opened a front door to the property, no entry was made and the door was closed again.

"No lines of enquiry are available and no other reports were made.

“There have been no other residential burglaries reported for Eastbourne in the last week.”

Residents are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added: “There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.“If you have been the victim of a burglary please report [it] online or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”