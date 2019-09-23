Attempted murder arrest after two police officers and man ‘hit by car’ in Sussex

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers and another man were ‘hit by a car’ in Sussex, police said.

The incident, which is being investigated as a deliberate act, happened at The Body Shop roundabout on the A259 at Littlehampton at approximately 1.05am, said police. The road is currently closed both ways.

Forensic investigators at the scene in Littlehampton this morning

A Sussex Police spokesman said two local response officers, a man and woman, were carrying out a routine drugs check on a car at the side of the road and had detained one man on suspicion of drugs offences when a Mercedes-Benz saloon approached at speed and collided with the officers and the man they were with.

All three were transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the spokesman said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, aged 20, ran off but was stopped and arrested by officers on suspicion of attempted murder, said the police spokesman.

Two men, passengers in the Mercedez, ran off, confirmed police. The area was searched but they have not yet been found.

The road has been closed off for several hours

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: “This is being investigated as a deliberate attack on two police officers in the course of carrying out their duties. Their injuries, and that of the man they were with, whilst serious, are not believed to be life threatening.

“Two passengers in the car remain outstanding and we urge the public to help us trace and bring to justice all of those involved.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oxbridge.