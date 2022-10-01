Attempted robbery from ASDA delivery van in Hailsham

The incident happened between 9pm-9.15pm on Thursday (September 29) in Observatory View. Police say the victim was sat in a parked ASDA delivery van when an unknown person approached him and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene empty-handed moments later.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, approximately 5’ 8” and wearing a dark hooded jumper and balaclava. Investigating officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour, in particular the occupants of a vehicle thought to be driving through the area at the relevant time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1402 of 29/09. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.